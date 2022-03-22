Italy’s 2021 Paris Roubaix champion Sonny Colbrelli “was conscious” after suffering cardio-respiratory arrest following the first stage of the Tour of Catalunya in Spain, his team said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider lost consciousness after finishing second behind Australian Michael Matthews following an intense uphill dash for the line.

According to the official statement of the Tour of Catalunya published in the evening, Colbrelli experienced “an episode of loss of consciousness with convulsions and subsequent cardio-respiratory arrest”.

First aid staff, who revived the rider at the finish line in the seaside town of Sant Feliu de Guixols, performed emergency CPR cardiac and used a defibrillator, the statement added.

