Italian singer Blanco is facing an investigation after destroying the stage's floral set of the prestigious Sanremo festival last weekend.

Blanco, 19, kicked over the roses that framed the stage at Teatro Ariston, smashing vases of flowers onto the ground in an apparent fit of rage that shocked TV audiences around Italy.

Sanremo is the nation's biggest music festival, with the winner representing Italy at the Eurovision song contest.

The singer attempted to justify his actions by claiming he had audio problems halfway through the performance of his song L'isola Delle Rose.

"I couldn't hear myself in the headphones," said Blanco, but his claim failed to impress, with many in Italy condemning his act.

He later apologised for his actions but on Thursday, the Prosecution Office of Imperia said it intended to investigate the case.

Blanco will be asked to compensate the damages caused to national broadcaster Rai as well as to answer for the crime.

He is being accused of breaching a section of the penal code which says that “anyone who destroys, disperses, deteriorates... movable or immovable property of others during events taking place in a public place or place open to the public is punished with imprisonment from one to five years".