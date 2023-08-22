Popular Italian singer Toto Cutugno died on Tuesday, aged 80.

His death was announced by his manager, Danilo Mancuso, who said the singer has lost his battle against illness which plagued him in the past few years.

Cutugno is best known for L’italiano issued in 1983. In 1980, he won the San Remo Festival with Solo Noi.

He won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990 with Insieme.

He performed at a Labour Party May 1 event at Freedom Square in Valletta in 2007 and there was embarrassment at one point in the concert when a small section of the crowd, jeered when Cutugno said he was singing Insieme, the song he said he wrote for Europe.

He pointed out that the performance coincided with the third anniversary of Malta joining the EU.