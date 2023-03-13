The Italian Super Cup will be played as a four-team tournament next season and held in Saudi Arabia for four of the next six years, Serie A said on Monday.

Italy's top flight told AFP after a meeting of its clubs that it would decide whether to maintain the four-team format for the following five seasons at a later date.

The next two Super Cups will be held in Saudi Arabia, with two years elsewhere before returning to the Arab nation for the final two years.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt