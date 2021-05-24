The Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next season when champions Inter face cup winners Juventus, the Italian League announced on Monday.

“The next Super Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, with fans, as stipulated in our contract,” league president Paolo Dal Pino told Italian radio.

The 2017-18 Super Cup was played in Jeddah in January 2019 and the following season was held in Riyadh in December 2019, before being staged in Reggio Emilia this season.

The decision to hold those two matches in Saudi Arabia provoked protests in Italy over human rights and women’s rights.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta