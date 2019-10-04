An innocent man is forced to confess to a crime he didn’t commit. It is a story of interrupted youth, an arrest, torture, guilty silence, prejudice and hope: this is Like a Grain of Sand.

The Italian play will be performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre on October 26 in Italian, with English surtitles.

The performance is the last chapter of the quadrilogy A Sud della Memoria that organiser Mana Chuma has devoted to the contemporary history of Southern Italy.

Written and directed by Salvatore Arena and Massimo Barilla, the play depicts the story of 18-year-old Giuseppe Gulotta, a young construction worker who is arrested and forced to confess the murder of two policemen in the province of Trapani.

The crime hides secret services and statesmen who deal with neo-fascist groups, arms trafficking and drugs. In order to cover up the silence, Gulotta ends up living 22 years locked up in jail for a crime he did not commit.

Through the “human” story of Giuseppe, the play attempts to give justice to its personal dimension, of a life nearly entirely taken away for dreadful reasons.

