Former Italy international striker Pierino Prati, winner of the 1968 European Championship and 1970 World Cup finalist, has died aged 73, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

“Italian football mourns another great champion,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

“Prati was an extraordinary footballer, a class striker, a star who shone in all the teams he played.”

Prati won 14 caps for the Azzurri between 1968 and 1974, scoring seven goals.

He came through AC Milan’s youth team, playing for his hometown club from 1967 to 1973, and netted a hat-trick in the 1969 European Cup final victory over Johan Cruyff’s Ajax.

His league-best 15 goals helped Milan to the 1967-68 title, and Prati would also lift two Italian cups, two European Cup Winners’ Cups, and the Intercontinental Cup.

He moved to Roma from 1973 until 1977, and also played for Salernitana, Savona, Roma, Fiorentina and US club Rochester Lancers.

Prati subsequently embarked on his coaching career with Lecco, Solbiatese, Sporting Bellinzago and Pro Patria.

“A giant of our history has closed his eyes,” AC Milan said on Twitter.

“From Bernabeu to Bombonera: Piero Prati has given prestige to the Rossoneri colours all over the world.

“Goodbye to a true Rossonero legend. You were a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed: rest in peace Piero.”