European champions Italy and England can qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Monday but Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will have to wait until next year to battle through the playoffs.

Portugal crashed to a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Sunday that sent the winners through to the finals in Qatar and forced Portugal into the playoffs in March as the second-placed team in Group A.

Croatia, the beaten finalists in 2018, and Spain also qualified on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s England have the simplest task on Monday as they will book their ticket if they avoid defeat away to minnows San Marino.

Italy though have put themselves in a difficult position after they only drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday when Jorghino missed a late penalty.

