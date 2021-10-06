Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro for the Nations League Final Four opener, a replay of their epic Euro 2020 semi-final.

Spain finished on the losing side back in July’s European Championship semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament, beginning an unforgettable summer of sport for Italy.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record run of 37 matches without defeat and have a squad predictably stuffed full of players who took part in their run to glory in the Euro final over England at Wembley.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta