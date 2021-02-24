Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday he had asked the United Nations for an investigation into the killing of its ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an ambush.

"We have formally asked WFP (World Food Programme) and the UN to open an investigation to clarify what happened, the reasons behind the security arrangements used and who was responsible for these decisions," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament, adding that he awaited "clear and exhaustive answers."

Italy's ambassador to the DRC was killed on Monday when a UN convoy came under attack in the troubled east.

Luca Attanasio died of his wounds after a WFP convoy came under fire near Goma while he was on a field trip to the region.