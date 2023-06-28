Footballers in Italy were banned on Tuesday from wearing the number 88 on their shirts as part of an anti-Semitism initiative coordinated by Italy's government and football federation (FIGC).

The country's Interior and Sport Ministers, as well as the coordinator in combatting anti-Semitism, signed an agreement with FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina to battle the phenomenon in Italian stadiums.

The agreement also provides for matches being interrupted "in the event of anti-Semitic chanting or behaviour".

The number 88 is a reference to the Nazi Germany slogan "Heil Hitler" as the letter 'h' is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

