Italy beat Belgium 2-1 on Friday to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain, as Lorenzo Insigne’s wonderful strike proved to be the winning goal in Munich.

Nicolo Barella put Italy, now on a record 32-match unbeaten run, ahead before Insigne curled home in the 44th minute.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the spot before half-time but Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, could not find an equaliser and Italy will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday for a spot in the final.

