AS Roma’s Italian international striker Andrea Belotti signed for Fiorentina on loan until the end of the season on Thursday, the two Serie A clubs said.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 12 times in 44 appearances for his country, has found playing time hard to come by at Roma in the lead up to Euro 2024.

Belotti was in the Italy squad which beat England on penalties to be crowned European champions in 2021.

More details on SportsDesk.