Italian Wally 93 Bullitt, skippered by Andrea Recordati was declared as the winner of the 44th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race last night.

The announcement was made shortly after the double-handed entry Red Ruby crossed the finish line at 20.51.35, 24 seconds outside the time required to move into first place.

The Royal Malta Yacht Club has confirmed that none of the remaining yachts still racing is able to better Bullitt’s corrected time.

“When I came into the Rolex Middle Sea Race my dream was to win class,” said Recordati.

“That would have been a fantastic result in itself against boats more adapted to this type of offshore race.”

