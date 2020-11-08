The Italian Football Federation on Saturday called up two Under-21 squads to avoid coronavirus problems in upcoming European qualifying matches against Iceland, Luxembourg and Sweden.
“The two teams will work in a functional and synergistic way so as to be able to respond promptly to any needs that may arise,” the FIGC said in a statement.
Italy play three games in seven days, including the qualifier in Iceland which was rescheduled after positive Covid tests among the Italian team last month.
Italy fielded their Under-20 team in their last qualifier, a 2-0 win over the Republic Ireland on October 13.
As a result they have merged the Under-21 and Under-20 teams, working under two different coaches, and overseen by Italy youth team coordinator Maurizio Viscidi.
Group 1 leaders Italy play Iceland on November 12 in Reykjavik, before travelling to Luxembourg on November 15 and at home against Sweden in Pisa three days later.
