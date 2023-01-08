Roberto Mancini is grieving the loss of a man he considered his brother after Gianluca Vialli's death following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Vialli passed away at the age of 58 in London on Friday, devastating Italy coach Mancini who was his best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s.
The former Italy forward's death came less than a month after another of Mancini's friends Sinisa Mihajlovic succumbed to leukemia.
"Only a few days after Sinisa passing away I've lost another brother, or little brother as I liked to call him," the Corriere Dello Sport quoted him as saying on Saturday.
