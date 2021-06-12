Roberto Mancini hailed Italy’s 3-0 Euro 2020 opening victory over Turkey as “an important win” but warned there is still a long way to go until a possible Wembley final.

“It was important to start well in Rome and I think it’s a satisfaction for the public and for Italians,” said Mancini of the match played at a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

“It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley.”

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but are now on a 28-match unbeaten run under Mancini.

