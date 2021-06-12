Roberto Mancini hailed Italy’s 3-0 Euro 2020 opening victory over Turkey as “an important win” but warned there is still a long way to go until a possible Wembley final.
“It was important to start well in Rome and I think it’s a satisfaction for the public and for Italians,” said Mancini of the match played at a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.
“It was a beautiful evening, I hope there are many others, but there are still six more for Wembley.”
Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but are now on a 28-match unbeaten run under Mancini.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us