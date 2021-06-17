Roberto Mancini hailed a “well-deserved victory” as Italy swept into the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

“Switzerland are a strong team. It was a very hard game. We could have scored earlier, but in the end it is a well-deserved victory,” said the Italy coach.

“We played well, we wanted to win at all costs. They started well, it was not easy to win a second game in five days.”

