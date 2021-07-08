Italy coach Roberto Mancini sent his best wishes to San Marino side La Fiorita ahead of their match against Birkirkara the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The San Marino side open their European campaign on Thursday against Birkirkara in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League at the Centenary Stadium, with kick-off time scheduled for 8pm.

La Fiorita players spent Tuesday night cheering on Italy in their semi-final clash against Spain at Wembley Stadium.

