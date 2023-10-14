Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is expecting a top performance from his players as the Azzurri look to boost their hopes of qualification with a sound victory over Malta at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari on Saturday.

The Azzurri have little margin for error against Malta as they look to hold the edge in the race for a top-two finish in the group which currently sees them sharing the runners-up spot with North Macedonia and Ukraine.

The former Napoli coach said that he has been encouraged by the level of training put in by his players this week and hopes they can carry that momentum in tonight’s match in Bari.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...