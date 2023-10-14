ITALY 4

Bonaventura 23

Berardi 45, 63

Frattesi 90

MALTA 0

ITALY

G. Donnarumma, F. Dimarco (79 D. Udogie), M. Locatelli, M. Kean (79 G. Scamacca), G. Bonaventura (86 C. Biraghi), G. Raspadori, D. Berardi (65 R. Orsolini), M. Darmian, G. Mancini, N. Barella (65 D. Frattesi), A. Bastoni.

MALTA

H. Bonello, R. Camenzuli, M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong (65 C. Attard), L. Montebello (54 A. Satariano), E. Pepe, B. Kristensen (65 N. Muscat), Y. Yankam (84 K. Nwoko), P. Mbong (84 B. Paiber), Z. Muscat, F. Apap.

Referee Duje Strukan (Croatia).

Yellow cards P. Mbong, Yankam, Apap.

Italy boosted their hopes of winning the race for the second spot in Group C when they eased past a toothless Malta side in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari last night.

Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, his first with the Azzurri’s colours, and Domenico Berardi during the first half put the Italians well on their way to an important win in Group C that kept them in second spot, level on the ten-point mark with Ukraine, but the Italians still hold the edge over the former Russian Republic as they prevailed in the only meeting between the two countries in the group so far.

Luciano Spalletti’s team didn’t need to set any houses of fire to overcome a defensive-minded Malta side who looked more focused on defending their goal rather than pushing men forward.

