Italy coach Roberto Mancini hailed his side’s performance and said Italy “dominated” England after conceding an early goal at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euro 2020 final.

“We did well. We conceded a goal straight away and struggled, but then we dominated the game,” Mancini told RAI Sport following the 3-2 win on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

“The lads were wonderful, I don’t know what more to say. It’s important for all the people and all the fans.

“I hope they’re celebrating (in Italy).”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta