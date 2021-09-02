Italy made an underwhelming return to action after triumph at Euro 2020 on Thursday as the Azzurri only managed a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in a low-key 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Some 14,000 fans showed up for the Group C clash at the half-capacity Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence to welcome back the footballing heroes of a heady sporting summer for Italians, who also witnessed unprecedented track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.

But after Federico Chiesa gave Roberto Mancini’s side a deserved 16th-minute lead Atanas Iliev levelled just before the break to earn a point for the away team, who are ranked 75th in the world but were resolute and had goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev in inspired form when Italy did break through their tight defence.

Italy still lead the group, four points ahead of Switzerland, who did not play on Thursday night and host the European champions in Basel on Sunday.

