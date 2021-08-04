Italy won gold in the men’s team pursuit for the first time in 61 years on Wednesday, breaking their own world record to beat Denmark in a thrilling final at the Izu Velodrome.

The Italians shaded a neck-and-neck battle on the track, their blistering time of 3min 42.032sec just enough to hold off Denmark, who crossed the line in 3:42.198.

Led by the 25-year-old Filippo Ganna, the Italy quartet roared with delight after they powered to victory, circling around the arena in front of an enthralled crowd of around 1,000 fans in Shizuoka.

Located 145km outside Tokyo, the velodrome is one of the few venues at Tokyo 2020 allowing a limited number of spectators and they were treated to a brilliant final in what is the most prestigious event of the track cycling programme.

