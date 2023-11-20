European champions Italy won the right to defend their title at Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw on Monday with Ukraine in Leverkusen secured qualification for next year’s finals in Germany.

The final score belied the true nature of the match, with Italy’s high-octane attack and Ukraine’s counter-attacking threat creating several chances for both teams.

Ukraine had a late penalty appeal turned down, despite Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante looking to have made contact with Mykhailo Mudryk’s foot in injury time.

The result means Italy, who failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups either side of their Euro 2020 triumph, avoid another embarrassing tournament miss.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...