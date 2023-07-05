Italy international Davide Frattesi has signed for Inter Milan, Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said on Wednesday.

Carnevali confirmed the deal which takes Frattesi from Sassuolo to the San Siro to reporters while leaving Inter’s headquarters, saying “It’s done, he signed a short while ago”.

“It wasn’t an easy deal to strike as there were other clubs interested,” added Carnevali.

