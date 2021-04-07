The Italian government has given the green light for fans to attend Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, including the tournament’s curtain raiser, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday.

Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the delayed multi-host nation Euro, between Turkey and Italy in Group A on Friday June 11.

The Italian capital was also picked to host Italy’s other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.

“The willingness of the Italian government is excellent news that is good for the whole country, not just for football,” president of the federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta