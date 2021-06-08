Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to be unveiled as a new Paris St Germain player on Tuesday, reports in Italy said.

The Italy goalkeeper is currently a free agent as his contract with AC Milan expired at the end of last season and he failed to agree terms with the Rossoneri over a new contract.

PSG, Barcelona and Juventus have all sounded their interest in the young Italian goalkeeper but it was the French side who seem to have won the race.

