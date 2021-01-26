Italy’s government on Tuesday pushed through a decree guaranteeing the independence of the national Olympic Committee (CONI) to offset the threat of a ban from the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Committee meets in Lausanne on Wednesday with Italy facing sanctions for not respecting national sporting body CONI’s independence.

“The Council of Ministers has approved the decree which guarantees the autonomy of CONI,” sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced.

