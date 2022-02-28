Gianluigi Buffon signed a new deal with Parma on Monday that will keep the veteran former Italy captain at the Serie B club until 2024.
The one-year extension to his deal means Buffon, who is Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper, will continue as a professional footballer until beyond his 46th birthday.
“Gigi is a great player, one of Italy’s three best goalkeepers and his renewal is a great pleasure for us,” said Parma president Kyle Krause.
