Struggling champions Italy suffered another poor result when a 1-1 away draw at North Macedonia on Saturday complicated the Azzurri’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Enis Bardhi smashed in a free-kick for the hosts with nine minutes remaining in the Group C clash in Skopje on Luciano Spalletti’s debut as coach for the defending European champion Italy.

Spalletti took charge of the Azzurri last month following Roberto Mancini’s shock resignation and his team flopped against the side which dumped Italy out of the last World Cup in the play-offs.

