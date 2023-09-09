Struggling champions Italy suffered another poor result when a 1-1 away draw at North Macedonia on Saturday complicated the Azzurri’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Enis Bardhi smashed in a free-kick for the hosts with nine minutes remaining in the Group C clash in Skopje on Luciano Spalletti’s debut as coach for the defending European champion Italy.

Spalletti took charge of the Azzurri last month following Roberto Mancini’s shock resignation and his team flopped against the side which dumped Italy out of the last World Cup in the play-offs.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.