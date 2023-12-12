Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday announced his retirement at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a trophy-packed career.

Former Italy and Juventus defender Chiellini revealed he would be hanging up his boots after playing his last match on Saturday, in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final defeat to Columbus Crew.

“You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life. You have been my everything,” Chiellini wrote on social media alongside a video showing the highlights of his career.

“With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges and write further important and exciting pages of life.”

