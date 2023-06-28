Andrea Pirlo was appointed the new manager of Sampdoria on Tuesday as the former Italian champions try to bounce back into Serie A at the first attempt.

In a statement Samp said that they had entrusted Italy icon Pirlo with "the role of coach in charge of the first team until June 30, 2025".

Last month Pirlo, 44, left Fatih Karagumruk with three games left in the Turkish season and the club in mid-table.

Pirlo won two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles as a player with AC Milan and Juventus, and was a world champion with Italy in 2006.

