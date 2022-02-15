Italian prosecutors on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for former Brazil forward Robinho and asked for his extradition following confirmation of his conviction for gang rape, news agencies reported.

Judges at Italy’s top court, the Court of Cassation in Rome, last month upheld a nine-year sentence for the footballer’s part in an attack on a young woman in January 2013, when Robinho was playing for AC Milan.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Milan forwarded the request for extradition and the arrest warrant to the ministry of justice, Italy’s ANSA and AGI news agencies reported.

Neither prosecutors nor the ministry immediately responded to an AFP request for comment.

