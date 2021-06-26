Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina struck in extra-time as Italy beat battling Austria 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Saturday.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes in London, with Italy enjoying the better of the first half but Austria rattling Roberto Mancini’s side in the second period.

Chiesa struck early in extra-time to calm Italy’s nerves and another goal from Pessina set up a quarter-final against the winners of Sunday’s tie between Belgium and holders Portugal, despite late drama.

Having emerged as Group A winners with a 100 percent record after playing all three of their games in Rome, Italy were on the road for the first time in the tournament.

Mancini made seven changes from the side that beat Wales as Marco Verratti started instead of Manuel Locatelli in midfield, while Giorgio Chiellini again missed out with a hamstring injury.

After belting out another rousing rendition of their national anthem with ample backing from the largely Italian crowd, the Azzurri made a lively start.

