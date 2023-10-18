Luciano Spalletti said Italy must learn from their 3-1 defeat against England at Wembley as he battles to secure qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Gianluca Scamacca finished off a well-worked move to give the Azzurri the lead on Tuesday but Harry Kane scored either side of a Marcus Rashford goal as England came from behind.

The victory guarantees top spot in Group C for England, leaving Italy, the defending European champions, and Ukraine to battle it out for second place.

Spalletti’s men are in third spot, three points behind Ukraine with a game in hand.

Whatever happens, they are already assured of at least a play-off spot due to their UEFA Nations League ranking.

Spalletti said his side had switched off at key moments.

