Women’s football legend Carolina Morace is set to coach Malta women duo Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri at Lazio.

The announcement came from the club after Lazio’s 1-0 defeat to Ravenna in their 12th Serie B fixture of the season. Emma Lipman was in the starting formation for this game while Rachel Cuschieri sat out due to a minor injury.

Morace will replace Ashraf Seleman as coach.

