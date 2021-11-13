Italy were on Saturday hit with another round of injuries as the European champions prepare for their crucial final 2022 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Having already had captain Giorgio Chiellini and first-choice striker Ciro Immobile among the several players ruled out of Friday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, coach Roberto Mancini has now lost three more for Monday’s clash at Windsor Park.

Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are out injured while fellow defender Cristiano Biraghi leaves the Azzurri camp for “personal reasons”, the Italian Football Federation said.

