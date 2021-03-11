Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri discussed migration during a meeting in Rome with his Italian counterpart Luciana Lamorgese.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the meeting focused on ways how the two

countries can strengthen their collaboration in an effort to address the problem.

The ministers agreed that Libya is a partner in the process and Italy and Malta will work with the new Libyan Government of National Unity.

The two ministers also discussed law enforcement and collaboration between the two countries in the fight against organised and economic crime.