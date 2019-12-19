Italian police said Thursday they have arrested 334 people in the biggest operation against the southern 'Ndrangheta organised crime syndicate in years.

The swoop on what is now considered Italy's most powerful mafia group netted a former MP from Silvio Berlusconi's party and the head of the Calabrian mayors' association.

"This is the biggest sweep since the Palermo maxi-trial (475 suspects tried in 1986-87)," Cantanzo prosecutor Nicola Gratteri said in a statement.

Lawyers and accountants were also arrested, the renowned anti-mafia magistrate said.

The operation involving 2,500 police as well as army paratroopers targeted the 'Ndrangheta in Vibo Valentia - near the tip of Italy's boot - but also in regions farther north, including Veneto, Lombardy and Tuscany.

Some of those held were arrested in Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria on European arrest warrants.

Including those already in prison, the vast operation targeted 416 people, crippling 'Ndrangheta's Vibo Valentia, Mancuso di Limbadi and Lo Bianco-Barba clans.

Police also seized property worth €15 million.

Those arrested include Giancarlo Pittelli, a renowned lawyer and former MP and senator from ex-PM Berlusconi's Forza Italia party.

The municipal police chief in Vibo Valentia, Filippo Nesci, was also among those arrested.

The suspects face charges including criminal association, murder, extortion, loan sharking and money laundering.