Italy got their World Cup qualifying campaign off the mark with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in their Group C qualifier in Parma on Thursday.

Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile scored in the first half in the Stadio Ennio Tardi as the hosts extended their unbeaten run under coach Roberto Mancini to 23 games.

Mancini took over after the four-time World Cup winners failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, missing the finals for the first time in 60 years.

