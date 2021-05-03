The Italy squad have been given their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 ahead of this summer’s delayed Euro 2020, the country’s football federation (FIGC) announced on Monday.

“The COVID-19 Emergency Support Commission, having consulted the FIGC — and in agreement with the Department of Health – has authorised the priority vaccination of the footballers who will take part in the Euros in June,” the FIGC said in a statement.

It added the round of vaccinations was taking place at hospitals in Rome and Milan.

