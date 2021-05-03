The Italy squad have been given their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 ahead of this summer’s delayed Euro 2020, the country’s football federation (FIGC) announced on Monday.
“The COVID-19 Emergency Support Commission, having consulted the FIGC — and in agreement with the Department of Health – has authorised the priority vaccination of the footballers who will take part in the Euros in June,” the FIGC said in a statement.
It added the round of vaccinations was taking place at hospitals in Rome and Milan.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us