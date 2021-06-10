Captain Giorgio Chiellini warned Italy were raring to get their Euro 2020 campaign going to prove that they are back among the elite three years after missing out on the World Cup finals.

“The desire to rebuild, to relive a tournament as a protagonist is immense,” said the 36-year-old Juventus defender on the eve of their Euro opener against Turkey in Rome.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, losing a play-off to Sweden, and have won the European trophy just once in 1968.

“The defeat in Milan against Sweden stuck with us, we can never forget it, but we managed to turn disappointment into enthusiasm and the desire to do well,” continued Chiellini.

“We can’t wait to get out there and relive those emotions.”

