Italy on Thursday recorded its highest daily death toll from coronavirus with 993 fatalities in the last 24 hours, despite a downward trend in infection rates.

The previous grim record of 969 deaths was set on March 27, when Italy was under national lockdown after becoming the first European country to be hit by the global pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday Italy announced national travel restrictions for the Christmas holidays designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Travel between Italy’s regions will be prohibited from December 21 through January 6, with people barred from travelling outside their own towns on December 25, 26 and January 1.

Other regulations are expected to mandate a 10-day quarantine for those arriving in Italy from foreign countries, beginning on December 20.