Domenico Berardi signed on Wednesday a new contract with Sassuolo that ties the Italy winger to the Serie A club until the end of June 2027.

The 28-year-old, who has played his entire professional career at Sassuolo, has extended a deal which was due to expire in 2024.

He was part of the team which got Sassuolo promoted to the top flight for the first time in 2013.

He has scored over 100 times in Serie A with a goal record of one in less than every three games.

Last season he reached double figures in goals and assists for Alessio Dionisi’s side.

Berardi has 24 caps for his country, scoring six times, and won Euro 2020 with Italy last summer.