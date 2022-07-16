Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi has signed a four-year deal with MLS side Toronto FC from Serie A giants Juventus, the Major League Soccer team announced on Saturday.

The 28-year-old former Fiorentina player spent five seasons with Juventus, winning seven trophies including three consecutive Serie A titles from 2018 to 2020.

Bernardeschi joins fellow Italy international Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto, the Napoli winger having also joined the Canadian club this summer.

“We think he’s a great fit for what we’re trying to build here at TFC and look forward to getting him on the field,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley.

