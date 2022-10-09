Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour world record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday.

Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain’s Daniel Bigham, a performance engineer at his Ineos Grenadiers team, of 55.548km on the same track last August.

“It’s amazing, fantastic. I achieved my goal,” said a delighted Ganna.

“I thank my staff and everyone who contributed to this record.”

Starting cautiously, the double time-trial world champion gradually increased his pedalling rate to dislodge Bigham, 31, who had attempted the world record in order to collect data for Ganna’s quest.

