Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi is set to miss the start of this year’s Six Nations after his club Montpellier announced on Tuesday that he will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Garbisi suffered a sprained internal ligament in his right knee during Friday’s 40-10 defeat at Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14.

The 22-year-old will miss Italy’s opener against France in Rome on February 5 but, depending on the speed of his recovery, could be available for the last two rounds, against Wales on March 11 and Scotland a week later.

