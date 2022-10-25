Italy’s entry Mana took the Multihull Line Honours in the 2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race after crossing the finish line at the Marsamxett Harbour in the early hours of Tuesday.

Riccardo Pavoncelli’s MOD70 Mana (ITA) completed the 606 nautical mile race in an elapsed time of 61 hour 32 minutes and 38 seconds.

The Italian boat crew is formed by Riccardo Pavoncelli, Alexia Barrier, Paul Larsen, Jeff Mearing, Tom Dawson, Jonny Malbon, Kai Weeks, Evan Walker.

In an electrifying finish, Mana crossed the line less than one minute ahead of Zoulou (FRA), skippered by Erik Maris, after two and a half days of racing and 606 nautical miles.

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi 70 (ITA) finished third, ten minutes after Zoulou.

