The head of Italy’s Olympic committee has apologised to a group of former gymnasts who alleged they were bullied about their weight and diets by national team coaches.

Three former rhythmic gymnastics, including two double world champions made claims of abuse which nearly drove one of them to suicide in a series of interviews with daily La Repubblica last week.

“As president of the Olympic Committee… I feel the duty to apologise to any current or former athletes who may have suffered due to inappropriate behaviour,” CONI chief Giovanni Malago said in an interview with La Repubblica published on Monday.

Click here for full story.